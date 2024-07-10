2 defensive Wildcats crack top 100 rankings for new college football video game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — College sports fans and video gamers alike are anticipating next week's release of College Football 25, the first major college football game in over 10 years.

Out of thousands of college football players in the game set to release July 19, Kentucky's defense has two players ranked in the top 100.

Junior defensive end Deone Walker is slated to be the 21st ranking player in the game with a 93 overall player rating (out of 99).

His defensive teammate, junior cornerback Maxwell Hairston, is the 61st-ranked player in the game, with an overall player rating of 91.

The player rating includes metrics of speed, acceleration, strength, awareness, and jumping.

The full list of top 100 players can be viewed here.