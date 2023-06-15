2023-24 season ticket information for Kentucky gymnastics, volleyball, women’s basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky gymnastics, volleyball and women’s basketball will play home games at Rupp Arena during the 2023-24 season as Memorial Coliseum undergoes renovation.

Season ticket renewals for all three teams are available starting Thursday, June 15.

Season ticket renewals are available online through fans’ My UK Account. The priority renewal deadline for volleyball season tickets is Friday, July 7. The priority renewal deadline for gymnastics and women’s basketball season tickets is Friday, August 4.

Visit ukathletics.com/takeover for all ticketing needs for gymnastics, volleyball, and women’s basketball.

All current season ticket holders in each sport will receive an email with further details once renewal invoices have been posted to their online accounts.

Season ticket seat locations will be assigned after the renewal deadline based upon fans’ K Fund priority ranking. UK Athletics staff will do their best to assign fans in a similar location in Rupp Arena as they were last season in Memorial Coliseum. Fans interested in upgrading their seats can put in an upgrade request when renewing season tickets.

Fans interested in becoming new season ticket holders can purchase online now. Seat locations will be assigned after current season ticket holders.

Seating charts and more information about women’s sports in Rupp Arena are available at UKathletics.com/takeover.

Single-game tickets will go on sale at a date to be determined closer to the start of each season.

For the few dates Rupp Arena is unavailable, Transylvania University’s Clive M. Beck Center will be UK’s home venue. The STUNT team’s primary home venue will be announced soon.

Fans interested in contributing to the Memorial Coliseum renovation project can contact the K Fund at (859) 257-6300. Fans can contribute directly to the project at this link.

Parking Information for Women’s Sports in Rupp Arena

For gymnastics, volleyball, and women's basketball fans, parking in the Rupp Arena High Street Lot will be free this year on a first come, first served basis based on availability. Ticket holders will need to show their game ticket upon entry into the High Street Lot on the day of the game.

For fans interested in a guaranteed parking space for all regular season games in the Rupp Arena Garage (accessible via Manchester Street), a limited number of season parking permits will be available for purchase. More information regarding season parking permits is included in your invoice.

Gymnastics Ticket Information

Gymnastics season tickets include admission to all home regular season meets in Rupp Arena. Seat assignment requests and requests for additional season tickets may be made at the time of renewal within fans’ My UK Account or by contacting the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 4) during the renewal period, which runs until Friday, August 4.

Premium chairback season tickets cost $55, reserved chairback season tickets cost $45 and general admission tickets cost $35.

Season ticket holders should be sure to maintain their season tickets in 2024 to put them in the best position possible for the 2025 season back in Memorial Coliseum.

Volleyball Ticket Information

Volleyball season tickets include admission to all home regular season matches in Rupp Arena. Seat assignment requests and requests for additional season tickets may be made at the time of your renewal within your My UK Account or by contacting the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 4) during the renewal period, which runs through Friday, July 7.

Courtside season tickets cost $145. Premium chairbacks are $120, reserved chairbacks cost $95 and general admission season tickets cost $70. Courtside seating also requires The Backrow membership at a specific level.

The Backrow is the official booster program of Kentucky Volleyball. Backrow members support the volleyball program through game attendance, community visibility and financial contributions. Kentucky student-athletes are continually encouraged and supported by Backrow members. Learn more about floor seating options and the Backrow and online at UKathletics.com/Backrow.

Season ticket holders should be sure to maintain their season tickets in 2023 to put them in the best position possible for the 2024 season back in Memorial Coliseum.

Women’s Basketball Ticket Information

Women's Basketball season tickets include admission to all home regular season games held in Rupp Arena. Seat assignment requests and requests for additional season tickets may be made at the time of your renewal within your My UK Account or by contacting the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 4) during the renewal period which runs until Friday, August 4.

Due to the smaller sized arena, games held at Transylvania University's Clive M. Beck Center will be ticketed separately from season ticket packages. More information on ticket availability for these games will be released later.

Courtside season tickets cost $130, premium chairbacks are $110, reserved chairbacks are $90 and general admission is $60. Courtside seating also requires Victory Club membership at a specific level.

The Victory Club is the official booster program of Kentucky Women's Basketball. Victory Club members support the program through game attendance, community visibility and financial contributions. Kentucky student-athletes are continually encouraged and supported by Victory Club members. To learn more about floor seating options and the Victory Club, email Carrie Marshall at Carrie.Marshall@uky.edu.

Season ticket holders should be sure to maintain their season tickets in 2023-24 to put them in the best position possible for the 2024-25 season back in Memorial Coliseum.

Memorial Coliseum Renovation

The construction process for Memorial Coliseum renovation project has begun. The plan is for the athletic competition areas to be ready for use in the fall of 2024, while additional areas are being completed.