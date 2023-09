2023-24 SEC TV schedule announced for Kentucky Men's Basketball

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — Basketball season is almost here!

The Southeastern Conference has released the men's basketball television schedule. Conference play tips off Saturday, January 6, and runs through Saturday, March 9.

Kentucky's first SEC match is on the road at Florida on Saturday, January 6, 2024, on ESPN with a 12:30 p.m. tip time. Kentucky will face Florida, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and Tennessee twice during the season.

2023-24 SEC Men’s Basketball Schedule



Date

Road



Home

Network

Time (ET)

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Mississippi State

at

South Carolina

CBS

12:00 p.m.



Kentucky

at

Florida

ESPN

12:30 p.m.



Georgia

at

Missouri

SEC Network

1:00 p.m.



Alabama

at

Vanderbilt

SEC Network

3:30 p.m.



Ole Miss

at

Tennessee

SEC Network

6:00 p.m.



LSU

at

Texas A&M

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.



Auburn

at

Arkansas

ESPN2

TBD

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Missouri

at

Kentucky

ESPN

7:00 p.m.



South Carolina

at

Alabama

SEC Network

7:00 p.m.



Texas A&M

at

Auburn

ESPN2

9:00 p.m.



Vanderbilt

at

LSU

SEC Network

9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Tennessee

at

Mississippi State

SEC Network

7:00 p.m.



Florida

at

Ole Miss

SEC Network

9:00 p.m.



Arkansas

at

Georgia

ESPN2/U

9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Tennessee

at

Georgia

ESPN2

12:00 p.m.



Vanderbilt

at

Ole Miss

SEC Network

1:00 p.m.



Kentucky

at

Texas A&M

ESPN

3:00 p.m.



South Carolina

at

Missouri

SEC Network

3:30 p.m.



Arkansas

at

Florida

ESPN

5:00 p.m.



LSU

at

Auburn

SEC Network

6:00 p.m.



Alabama

at

Mississippi State

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Florida

at

Tennessee

ESPN2

7:00 p.m.



Missouri

at

Alabama

SEC Network

7:00 p.m.



Georgia

at

South Carolina

ESPNU

9:00 p.m.



Texas A&M

at

Arkansas

SEC Network

9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Mississippi State

at

Kentucky

ESPN2

7:00 p.m.



Ole Miss

at

LSU

SEC Network

7:00 p.m.



Auburn

at

Vanderbilt

SEC Network

9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 20, 2024

South Carolina

at

Arkansas

SEC Network

1:00 p.m.



Vanderbilt

at

Mississippi State

SEC Network

3:30 p.m.



Georgia

at

Kentucky

SEC Network

6:00 p.m.



Ole Miss

at

Auburn

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.



Texas A&M

at

LSU

ESPN/2/U

TBD



Florida

at

Missouri

ESPN/2/U

TBD



Alabama

at

Tennessee

ESPN/2/U

TBD

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Kentucky

at

South Carolina

SEC Network

7:00 p.m.



Missouri

at

Texas A&M

SEC Network

9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

LSU

at

Georgia

SEC Network

6:30 p.m.



Mississippi State

at

Florida

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.



Arkansas

at

Ole Miss

ESPN2/U

9:00 p.m.



Auburn

at

Alabama

ESPN/2

TBD

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Georgia

at

Florida

ESPN/2/U

12:00 p.m.



Missouri

at

South Carolina

SEC Network

1:00 p.m.



Auburn

at

Mississippi State

SEC Network

3:30 p.m.



Kentucky

at

Arkansas

ESPN

6:00 p.m.



Tennessee

at

Vanderbilt

SEC Network

6:00 p.m.



LSU

at

Alabama

ESPN/2

8:00 p.m.



Ole Miss

at

Texas A&M

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

South Carolina

at

Tennessee

SEC Network

6:30 p.m.



Mississippi State

at

Ole Miss

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Alabama

at

Georgia

SEC Network

6:30 p.m.



Arkansas

at

Missouri

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.



Vanderbilt

at

Auburn

ESPN2

9:00 p.m.



Florida

at

Kentucky

ESPN/2

TBD

Saturday, February 3, 2024

Arkansas

at

LSU

ESPN/2

12:00 p.m.



South Carolina

at

Georgia

SEC Network

1:00 p.m.



Missouri

at

Vanderbilt

SEC Network

3:30 p.m.



Florida

at

Texas A&M

ESPN2

4:00 p.m.



Auburn

at

Ole Miss

SEC Network

6:00 p.m.



Tennessee

at

Kentucky

ESPN

8:30 p.m.



Mississippi State

at

Alabama

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Ole Miss

at

South Carolina

SEC Network

6:30 p.m.



Kentucky

at

Vanderbilt

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Alabama

at

Auburn

ESPN2

7:00 p.m.



LSU

at

Tennessee

SEC Network

7:00 p.m.



Texas A&M

at

Missouri

ESPN2

9:00 p.m.



Georgia

at

Mississippi State

SEC Network

9:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Alabama

at

LSU

ESPN/2

12:00 p.m.



Vanderbilt

at

South Carolina

SEC Network

1:00 p.m.



Auburn

at

Florida

SEC Network

3:30 p.m.



Georgia

at

Arkansas

SEC Network

6:00 p.m.



Tennessee

at

Texas A&M

ESPN/2

8:00 p.m.



Mississippi State

at

Missouri

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Texas A&M

at

Vanderbilt

ESPN2/U

7:00 p.m.



LSU

at

Florida

SEC Network

8:00 p.m.



Ole Miss

at

Kentucky

ESPN

9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

South Carolina

at

Auburn

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.



Tennessee

at

Arkansas

ESPN2

9:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Texas A&M

at

Alabama

ESPN/2

12:00 p.m.



Florida

at

Georgia

SEC Network

1:00 p.m.



Arkansas

at

Mississippi State

ESPN/2

2:00 p.m.



LSU

at

South Carolina

SEC Network

3:30 p.m.



Kentucky

at

Auburn

ESPN

6:00 p.m.



Vanderbilt

at

Tennessee

SEC Network

6:00 p.m.



Missouri

at

Ole Miss

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Arkansas

at

Texas A&M

ESPN

7:00 p.m.



Tennessee

at

Missouri

SEC Network

7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Florida

at

Alabama

ESPN2/U

7:00 p.m.



Georgia

at

Vanderbilt

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.



Kentucky

at

LSU

ESPN

9:00 p.m.



Ole Miss

at

Mississippi State

ESPN/2

9:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Missouri

at

Arkansas

ESPN/2

12:00 p.m.



Vanderbilt

at

Florida

SEC Network

1:00 p.m.



South Carolina

at

Ole Miss

SEC Network

3:30 p.m.



Alabama

at

Kentucky

CBS

4:00 p.m.



Auburn

at

Georgia

SEC Network

6:00 p.m.



Texas A&M

at

Tennessee

ESPN/2

8:00 p.m.



Mississippi State

at

LSU

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Kentucky

at

Mississippi State

ESPN

7:00 p.m.



Georgia

at

LSU

SEC Network

7:00 p.m.



Vanderbilt

at

Arkansas

SEC Network

9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Missouri

at

Florida

SEC Network

6:30 p.m.



Auburn

at

Tennessee

ESPN2

7:00 p.m.



South Carolina

at

Texas A&M

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.



Alabama

at

Ole Miss

ESPN2

9:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 2, 2024

LSU

at

Vanderbilt

SEC Network

1:00 p.m.



Arkansas

at

Kentucky

CBS

1:30 p.m.



Florida

at

South Carolina

SEC Network

3:30 p.m.



Mississippi State

at

Auburn

ESPN2/U

4:00 p.m.



Texas A&M

at

Georgia

SEC Network

6:00 p.m.



Tennessee

at

Alabama

ESPN

8:00 p.m.



Ole Miss

at

Missouri

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Ole Miss

at

Georgia

SEC Network

7:00 p.m.



Alabama

at

Florida

ESPN/2

9:00 p.m.



Auburn

at

Missouri

SEC Network

9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Tennessee

at

South Carolina

ESPN2

7:00 p.m.



LSU

at

Arkansas

SEC Network

7:00 p.m.



Mississippi State

at

Texas A&M

ESPN2/U

9:00 p.m.



Vanderbilt

at

Kentucky

SEC Network

9:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Arkansas

at

Alabama

ESPN

12:00 p.m.



Texas A&M

at

Ole Miss

CBS

2:00 p.m.



South Carolina

at

Mississippi State

SEC Network

2:30 p.m.



Kentucky

at

Tennessee

CBS

4:00 p.m.



Florida

at

Vanderbilt

SEC Network

4:30 p.m.



Georgia

at

Auburn

SEC Network

6:30 p.m.



Missouri

at

LSU

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.



