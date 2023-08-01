Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

2023 Kentucky football poster unveiled

football posters.png
UK Athletics
football posters.png
Posted at 10:19 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 10:19:01-04

Kentucky football’s 2023 schedule poster was unveiled Tuesday.

Posters will be available at area Kroger locations in Kentucky and southern Indiana beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, August 5. List of Kroger locations distributing posters.

Posters will also be given out at Kentucky Football Fan Day.

The design showcases some of the pageantry of gameday in Kroger Field alongside the Wildcats’ 2023 schedule. An overhead view of Kroger Field is showcased as day turns to night and the Wildcat Marching Band plays on the field just before the team emerges from the locker room.

The Wildcats begin the 2023 season begins Sep. 2 in Kroger Field against Miami (Ohio). The Wildcats’ first three games of the season will be at home (vs. EKU on Sep. 9 and vs. Akron on Sep. 16). UK’s SEC home opener will be Sep. 30 vs. Florida.

More information on UK football tickets.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth