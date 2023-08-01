2023 Kentucky football poster unveiled

Kentucky football’s 2023 schedule poster was unveiled Tuesday.

Posters will be available at area Kroger locations in Kentucky and southern Indiana beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, August 5. List of Kroger locations distributing posters.

Posters will also be given out at Kentucky Football Fan Day.

The design showcases some of the pageantry of gameday in Kroger Field alongside the Wildcats’ 2023 schedule. An overhead view of Kroger Field is showcased as day turns to night and the Wildcat Marching Band plays on the field just before the team emerges from the locker room.

The Wildcats begin the 2023 season begins Sep. 2 in Kroger Field against Miami (Ohio). The Wildcats’ first three games of the season will be at home (vs. EKU on Sep. 9 and vs. Akron on Sep. 16). UK’s SEC home opener will be Sep. 30 vs. Florida.

More information on UK football tickets.