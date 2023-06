Tonight we recap the 2023 NBA Draft and break down where all the former Wildcats ended up, hear exclusive interviews with Kentucky Football players looking back at their spring practice, and more UK sports headlines!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.