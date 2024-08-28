2024 Kentucky football season ticket packages sold out, UK Athletics reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK Athletics reports that the 2024 football season ticket packages are sold out, totaling more than 40,800 tickets.

According to a release, this is a record for the Mark Stoops era, and the 6,500 student passes have also sold out.

“We are energized by the Big Blue Nation and thankful to our great fans for their support as we get ready for the upcoming season,” UK Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart said in a press release. “Coach Stoops and the team love the BBN, the support they give us, and the difference they make in Kroger Field. We look forward to Football Time in the Bluegrass.”

UK Athletics says single-game tickets are still available and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

The Wildcats will kick off their season on Saturday, August 31, against Southern Miss at 7:45 p.m. at Kroger Field.