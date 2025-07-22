2025-26 Kentucky Men's Basketball season ticket renewals now available

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK Athletics announced that season ticket renewals for the Kentucky Men's Basketball 2025-26 season are now available for all season ticket holders.

UK added that early renewal incentives will be available through Aug. 1 and the deadline is set at Aug. 22.

“There is no greater fanbase and no greater home court advantage than what Big Blue Nation provides in Rupp Arena,” UK head coach Mark Pope said. “Our guys are pushing each other every single day to be great for all of BBN. We’re excited about our demanding schedule, because we cooked up a few really special matchups at home.

Season ticket holders, UK noted, will receive an email with instructions on how to renew tickets for the upcoming season. Renewals are now available online through season ticket holder's UK Athletics account.

Fans needing account assistance can contact the UK Ticket Office at 859-257-1818 or send an email to uktickets@uky.edu.

UK reminded fans that the Wildcats will play home exhibition games against Purdue on Oct. 24 and vs. the Georgetown Hoyas on Oct. 30.

