#3 Kentucky Volleyball Defeats #6 Western Kentucky in 3 Sets

The Wildcats are headed to the Sweet 16
UK ATHLETICS
Posted at 8:39 PM, Dec 02, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. — #3 Kentucky volleyball sweeps #6 Western Kentucky 3-0 inside Memorial Coliseum to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16. Kentucky took Set 1 25-17, Set 2 25-16, and came from behind to take Set 3 25-21 and end the Hilltoppers' season.

Azhani Tealer led the way for Kentucky with 13 kills and a hitting percentage of .455. Tealer added two service aces to Kentucky's 10 total, while Western Kentucky totaled 0 aces.

Kentucky is the first team to punch their ticket to next week's regionals. Next week's regionals site is TBD.

