3 seed Kentucky Basketball plays Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wildcats head Pittsburgh for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament!

Kentucky earns a No. 3 seed in the south region, where they’ll face Oakland in Pittsburgh in the first round #BBN



Team reaction ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/O7CA0viDUr — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 17, 2024

The Kentucky Men's Basketball team is the #3 seed in the South Region, taking on #14 Oakland, the Horizon League champions. First and second round games will be played at PPG Paints Arena and played on March 21st and 23rd. The South Region is hosted in Dallas, TX, at American Airlines Center for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games.

Calipari’s short speech to the team right before the bracket was revealed



Right before this, he asked how many of them had dreamed of this moment their whole lives & the whole team raised their hands #BBN pic.twitter.com/tjma2EDxxM — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 17, 2024

The region's top seeds are #1 Houston, #2 Marquette, #3 Kentucky, and #4 Duke.

The South Region 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y85717iukL — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2024

After an early exit in the SEC tournament losing in the quarterfinals to Texas A&M, Kentucky finished the season 23-9 and 13-5 in the SEC. In the NET rankings a major indicator used by the selection committee, Kentucky finished 19th with 6 "quad 1" wins.

The Cats finished last year in the round of 32 after falling to Kansas State. It's 8 NCAA Tournament championships are the second most of any school (UCLA 11) with the latest banner being hung in 2012 in John Calipari's 3rd season.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.