3 seed Kentucky Basketball plays Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

Antonio Reeves. Zvonimir Ivisic. Team. Shoot around. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Posted at 6:18 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 18:47:45-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wildcats head Pittsburgh for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament!

The Kentucky Men's Basketball team is the #3 seed in the South Region, taking on #14 Oakland, the Horizon League champions. First and second round games will be played at PPG Paints Arena and played on March 21st and 23rd. The South Region is hosted in Dallas, TX, at American Airlines Center for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games.

The region's top seeds are #1 Houston, #2 Marquette, #3 Kentucky, and #4 Duke.

After an early exit in the SEC tournament losing in the quarterfinals to Texas A&M, Kentucky finished the season 23-9 and 13-5 in the SEC. In the NET rankings a major indicator used by the selection committee, Kentucky finished 19th with 6 "quad 1" wins.

The Cats finished last year in the round of 32 after falling to Kansas State. It's 8 NCAA Tournament championships are the second most of any school (UCLA 11) with the latest banner being hung in 2012 in John Calipari's 3rd season.

