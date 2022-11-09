4-Star Guard Jordy Griggs signs with Kentucky women's basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky women’s basketball program inked an athletic and versatile guard to its incoming class during the early signing period Wednesday. Jordy Griggs will join the program in the fall of 2023.

Griggs, a 6-2 guard from Moreno Valley, California, is a four-star prospect with a 91-scout grade by ESPN.com. Griggs is described as a combo guard with size, length and versatility. She currently plays for Club Durant on the NIKE EYBL circuit, under the guidance of Tamika Dudley

“I am thrilled to introduce Jordy Griggs to the Big Blue Nation," head coach Kyra Elzy said in a press release. "Fans will love the energy that she exudes on the court. Jordy has the potential to make an immediate impact on our program."

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics Jordy Griggs. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics

Griggs, who previously attended Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, and Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, attended Osborne High School in Marietta, Georgia, as a junior in 2021-22.

There, she was named to the region six first team after recording 21.0 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per game, 2.5 steals per game, 2.5 blocks per game and 2.3 assists per game through 25 games.

"She plays with a high motor and is gifted with great length and athleticism," Coach Elzy continued. "Her versatility allows her to play both inside and out. She is crafty offensively, creating scoring opportunities for herself and others. Jordy is also an active defender that can rebound. She is a perfect fit for our system at Kentucky, and I simply cannot wait for her to get on campus next summer.”

In January, Griggs was named the 2022 "She Got Game Classic" Most Valuable Player after scoring 33 points and grabbing 23 rebounds in the game. Last summer, Griggs was one of 34 athletes invited to the 2021 USA U16 Trials. She was also invited to the WOOTTEN Top 150 Camp and the Steph Curry Underrated Camp.

She will begin her senior season at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, this winter, with a team that is coming off of the 2022 GEICO High School Nationals championship title.