5-star point guard Robert Dillingham signs with Kentucky Wildcats

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX18) — Robert Dillingham has officially signed to the University of Kentucky Men's basketball program.

The 6'1" point guard ranks among the top 10 in the class of 2023's recruits.

The 5-star prospect verbally committed in June 2022.

Dillingham had a total of 19 offers including Auburn University, the University of Tennessee, Clemson University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

