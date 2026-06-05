$8 Hot Dog and Beer is coming to Kroger Field this fall

LEX 18 — University of Kentucky fans will pay significantly less for food and drinks at campus venues starting July 1 as part of a new enterprise services partnership.

The University of Kentucky will reduce concession prices by 20% to 40% for core menu items and cut domestic beer prices by 50% when Compass Group takes over food and beverage operations at campus venues July 1.

Under the new pricing structure, fans can purchase a 12-ounce beer for $5. Hot dogs, pretzels, nachos, chicken baskets, and soda and water will all see drops in prices. The changes come as part of UK's broader enterprise services agreement with Compass Group, a global food service and hospitality company.

The partnership represents a significant shift for UK, which previously worked with Aramark for campus dining and concession services. Compass Group will manage dining and concessions across the university's venues as part of a phased rollout of services.

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