A piece of UK Basketball History: Officially Licensed Kentucky MBB 2024-25 Photobook

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Men's Basketball has a new way for fans to hold a part of history, an official photo book of the 2024-2025 season.
Hundreds of official photos from the beginning of a new era in Kentucky basketball are available, with proceeds benefiting a good cause, the UK Markey Cancer Center. A handful of former Wildcats share a few of their favorite moments.
Visit ukathletics.com/photobook to purchase.
Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.