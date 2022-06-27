Abby Steiner Wins 200m, Daniel Roberts Wins 110H at USATF Championships

EUGENE, OR — Fresh off of winning an NCAA Championship in the 200-meter dash and 4x4 relay, Abby Steiner continued her historic, record-breaking season.

The UK senior sprinter won the 200m final in the U.S. Track and Field Outdoor Championships Sunday afternoon. She ran a personal best time of 21.77 seconds, the fastest 200m time in the world in 2022.

"(This means) Everything. Coming off a collegiate season, a lot of people want to put limitations on you, that you're going to be burnt out, but me and my coach just trusted the process and I couldn't be more excited," Steiner told NBC Sports right after the race.

Steiner will represent the United States at the World Track and Field Championships in July in Eugene. Steiner currently owns the 200m records for NCAA indoors and outdoors as well as the American record for indoors (22.09).

2020 Tokyo Olympian, Daniel Roberts, won his signature event in the 110m hurdles Sunday. He ran a season best 13.03 seconds to secure his first U.S. title in the event since 2019. With his finish, he qualified for Team USA in the World Championships.

At the conclusion of the U.S. Track and Field Outdoor Championships, six Wildcats were crowned as national champions: Andrew Evans (discus), Keni Harrison (100m hurdles), Sydney McLaughlin (400m hurdles), Jordan Anthony (U20 200m), Steiner (200m) and Roberts (110m hurdles).