Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald's Journey

LEX18 — Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald came to the United States as a 12-year-old boy, hoping for a better education, a brighter future and a chance to play basketball in America. He was adopted by Steve and Teri Fitzgerald, who eventually found themselves on the football field, rather than the basketball court. It didn't take long for them to decide UK was the right place for Abule. Now, he's a college graduate, with a degree none of them could have seen coming.

