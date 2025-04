(LEX 18) — Kentucky men’s basketball has added another big man to its roster for the 2024-25 season.

Alabama transfer forward Mouhamed Dioubate has committed to Kentucky, he announced on X Monday evening.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore averaged 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season.

In three games against Kentucky, he averaged 8.33 points and 7 rebounds per outing.Dioubate is a rising junior. He is originally from Queens, New York.