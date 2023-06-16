Alcoholic beverages are to be sold at all UK athletic events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart announces the selling of alcoholic beverages at all sporting events this upcoming season.

Barnhart says there were "no real issues" re: alcohol sales during baseball/softball this year: "Fans enjoyed the amenities"



"We're going to expand those sales to all of our athletic venues and events this year. Football events, events at Rupp Arena and our other sports' venues" pic.twitter.com/0qzVgpKUhR — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) June 16, 2023

After a successful baseball and softball pilot program, the decision was made to continue through all athletic events.

"We're going to expand those sales to all of our athletic venues and events this year. Football events, events at Rupp Arena, and our other sports' venues," said Barnhart.

BREAKING: Mitch Barnhart announces alcohol will be sold at all UK Athletic events and at all venues starting this year. Beer and seltzers will be sold pic.twitter.com/uVSu3dkpSr — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) June 16, 2023

