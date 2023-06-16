Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Alcoholic beverages are to be sold at all UK athletic events

University of Kentucky's Athletic Director made the announcement Friday afternoon.
Kroger Field.jpg
LEX 18
Kroger Field.jpg
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 14:31:44-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart announces the selling of alcoholic beverages at all sporting events this upcoming season.

After a successful baseball and softball pilot program, the decision was made to continue through all athletic events.

"We're going to expand those sales to all of our athletic venues and events this year. Football events, events at Rupp Arena, and our other sports' venues," said Barnhart.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth