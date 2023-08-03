Alex Raynor named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky (BBN TONIGHT) — Kentucky senior Alex Raynor is one of 30 college placekickers named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List, announced Wednesday by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

Raynor arrived on campus this June as a graduate transfer from Georgia Southern. The Kennesaw, Georgia native spent three seasons at GSU leaving quite the mark on the Eagles. He saw action in 36 career games, compiling 245 points. He hit 45-of-59 field goals for 76.3% which ranks fourth all-time in career field goals made and seventh in career field goal percentage at GSU. He hit 110-of-113 PATs (97.3%) which ranks ninth on GSU’s career list. His extra-point percentage ranks fourth.

Raynor also excelled in the classroom as a three-time member of the Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll. He graduated in May of 2023 from GSU with a degree in marketing and is currently working on an undergraduate certificate in business at UK.

The award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.

Accomplishments are tabulated throughout the season, and the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award will announce its 20 semifinalists on Thursday, November 9. A panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers selects the top three finalists for the award, announced on Tuesday, November 28. That same group then selects the national winner, who will be announced in December during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

The 32nd Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl, recognizes the three finalists during a celebration in Palm Beach County, culminating with a gala awards banquet on December 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.