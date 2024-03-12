All-American Antonio: Reeves named Third Team by Sporting News

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — Kentucky senior guard Antonio Reeves was named to The Sporting News All-America Third Teamon Tuesday, one of the NCAA’s four recognized squads. He's one of four players from the Southeastern Conference on the list.

Reeves is UK's leading scorer at 20.2 points per game, the highest scoring average per game by any player in the John Calipari era. Reeves is tallying marks of 50.7% from the field, 44% from 3-point range, and 88% from the free-throw line - all career bests.

He is the only Power 5 player averaging at least 1.5 made 3-pointers and tallying at least .490% from the field, .435 from 3-point range, and .865 from the charity stripe.

Reeves is the 13th player under Calipari to earn All-America distinction by one of the four major organizations. He is the 57th player overall in program history to earn All-America accolades.

He has topped double-figure scoring in all but one game this season and eclipsed the 20-point plateau in 19 games. He is just the second UK player under Calipari to have 20-plus career 20-or-more scoring efforts in his career, joining Tshiebwe, in that category. Twelve of his 28 career 20-plus point scoring efforts have come on the road.

The Sporting News is one of the four “major” NCAA-recognized All-America teams that the NCAA uses for its consensus All-America teams. The other three are the Associated Press, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

In two seasons with UK, Reeves has scored 1,115 points. The most in two years as a Wildcat is 1,213 by Bill Spivey. Tshiebwe (1,117) is in second.

Reeves is racking up postseason honors by the day. The major honors he’s won or is a finalist for so far include:



Sporting News Third-Team All-America



Jerry West Award Top 5



All-SEC First Team (coaches)



John R. Wooden Award finalist



Naismith Player of the Year midseason watch list



Oscar Robertson Trophy late-season watch list



College Hoops Today All-America Third Team



ESPN All-America Third Team



Dick Vitale National Player of the Week (Jan. 22 and March 11)



Bluegrass Sports Commission MVP of Kentucky-Louisville Game (Dec. 21)

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.