Amari Williams: One Big Impact (2-27-25)

Amari Williams is having a fascinating year with the Wildcats.

He has to be the tallest fill-in point guard in the country, he's one of only four Kentucky men's basketball players to ever earn a triple-double, and he's a 7-footer who'd prefer to fuel up on tea. He is from England, after all.

Even though he's spent the entirety of his collegiate career in America, it must have been daunting for Williams to make another major move ahead of his final year of eligibility. But he took a chance on Kentucky and the SEC, changed the way he plays, rewrote his own story (again) and found a way to leave his own mark, despite the relatively-small amount of time he'll wear the Kentucky jersey. It was a tall task.

Williams has earned both admiration and appreciation from Big Blue Nation for all of those reasons and more, including that of one fifth-grade fan.

Meet Ryder Nash, the Amari Williams of Stonewall Elementary School.

BBN Tonight

Story by Maggie Davis and Nick Lazaroff, for BBN Tonight.

For more on the Kentucky basketball team, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.