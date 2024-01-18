An Unlikely Friendship: Josh Teater and Nick Mingione

[LEX 18] — Former Henry Clay and Morehead State golfer Josh Teater is back on the PGA tour. And he has a couple of UK connections to thank for that; FCA director Aaron Hogue helped introduce Teater to baseball coach Nick Mingione, and it grew into more than just a friendship. Mingione became a mentor, stat keeper, and encourager as Teater made his way back to the PGA Tour.

