[LEX 18] — Former Henry Clay and Morehead State golfer Josh Teater is back on the PGA tour. And he has a couple of UK connections to thank for that; FCA director Aaron Hogue helped introduce Teater to baseball coach Nick Mingione, and it grew into more than just a friendship. Mingione became a mentor, stat keeper, and encourager as Teater made his way back to the PGA Tour.
An Unlikely Friendship: Josh Teater and Nick Mingione
How the two came together to help Teater back to the PGA Tour
Posted at 8:30 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 20:30:02-05
