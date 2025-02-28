Ansley Almonor: Leap of Faith (2-27-25)

"He came from a place where he was comfortable... But he said I want to come and I want to help you win. He had no guarantees; that's a really gusty move."

After three years in New Jersey with Fairleigh Dickinson University, Ansley Almonor left the school where he'd become a 1,000-point scorer, tied the program record for three-pointers made in a single season, and earned First-Team All-NEC honors. Instead of opting for comfort, he took a leap of faith.

He landed in Lexington, at the University of Kentucky under first-year head coach, Mark Pope. He's made the most of his senior season, filling multiple roles for the Wildcats and becoming a fan favorite with his team-first attitude, infectious smile and 3-point shooting abilities.

But for Jon Sheppard, it's also because of his dedication to his faith. Learn why Jon's inspired not only by Almonor's Saturdays, but by his Sundays, too.

Story by Maggie Davis and Nick Lazaroff, for BBN Tonight.

