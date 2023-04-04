Watch Now
Antonio Reeves declares for NBA Draft, maintains eligibility

Chet White
Antonio Reeves. Kentucky beat Arkansas 88-79. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Posted at 11:09 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 11:52:15-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves announces he'll declare for the 2023 NBA Draft but will retain his collegiate eligibility.

The reigning SEC Sixth Man of the Year posted to Instagram Tuesday morning to make the announcement.

Reeves was named SEC Sixth Man of the Year and made quite the impact on the team, being the second leading scorer for the 2022-23 season. With an average of 14.4 points per game, leading made 3-pointers with 80.

The Illinois State transfer had a career-high 37 points against Arkansas shooting 11-of-11 from the free throw line. Reeves collected four 20-plus-point performances off of the bench, the most in John Calipari’s tenure. He also scored in double figures in 26 contests, including ten 20-point games.

