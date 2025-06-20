Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Archie Goodwin joins "La Familia" for 2025 TBT

Goodwin joins group of former Wildcats in quest for a title and $1 million, beginning this July in Lexington
SEC Vanderbilt Kentucky Basketball
John Bazemore/AP
Kentucky guard Archie Goodwin (10) dunks the ball as Kentucky forward Willie Cauley-Stein (15) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
SEC Vanderbilt Kentucky Basketball
Posted
and last updated

LEX 18 — Archie Goodwin is officially La Familia. The Kentucky basketball alumni team hosting The Basketball Tournament (TBT) regional at Memorial Coliseum from July 18-22, announced the addition Friday afternoon.

Goodwin will join Aaron Harrison, Andrew Harrison, Willie Cauley-Stein, Doron Lamb, Ansley Almonor, and DeAndre Liggins as the first seven commitments to La Familia’s roster. Additional player announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Goodwin spent one season at Kentucky (2012–13), arriving in Lexington as a five-star recruit, Gatorade Player of the Year, and McDonald’s All-American. He started all 33 games of his college career and led the team in scoring with 14.1 points per game, earning SEC All-Freshman Team honors.

Goodwin was selected with the 29th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, before a series of trades sent him to the Phoenix Suns by the end of draft night. He spent four seasons in the NBA, including three with the Suns and brief stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. Since moving overseas, Goodwin has played professionally in Asia, Europe, and North America. He currently plays for the Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association.

The winner of the Lexington Regional will advance to TBT’s quarterfinals on July 29. The semifinals will be held on July 31, and the $1 million championship game will take place on Aug. 3.

Tickets are on sale now at  https://tbthoops.com/tickets

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18