Archie Goodwin joins "La Familia" for 2025 TBT

LEX 18 — Archie Goodwin is officially La Familia. The Kentucky basketball alumni team hosting The Basketball Tournament (TBT) regional at Memorial Coliseum from July 18-22, announced the addition Friday afternoon.

Goodwin will join Aaron Harrison, Andrew Harrison, Willie Cauley-Stein, Doron Lamb, Ansley Almonor, and DeAndre Liggins as the first seven commitments to La Familia’s roster. Additional player announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Goodwin spent one season at Kentucky (2012–13), arriving in Lexington as a five-star recruit, Gatorade Player of the Year, and McDonald’s All-American. He started all 33 games of his college career and led the team in scoring with 14.1 points per game, earning SEC All-Freshman Team honors.

ARCHIE GOODWIN IS COMING HOME TO KENTUCKY ‼️



La Familia is ready for BATTLE in Lexington ⚔️



Tickets to see the Kentucky Alumni: https://t.co/sgRBiLtH7T pic.twitter.com/dbgcvdZlFa — TBT (@thetournament) June 20, 2025

Goodwin was selected with the 29th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, before a series of trades sent him to the Phoenix Suns by the end of draft night. He spent four seasons in the NBA, including three with the Suns and brief stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. Since moving overseas, Goodwin has played professionally in Asia, Europe, and North America. He currently plays for the Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association.

The winner of the Lexington Regional will advance to TBT’s quarterfinals on July 29. The semifinals will be held on July 31, and the $1 million championship game will take place on Aug. 3.

Tickets are on sale now at https://tbthoops.com/tickets