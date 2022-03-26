Watch
Avery Williamson talks UK football spring practice

Former Cat joined BBN Tonight with his analysis
Pete Comparoni/Pete Comparoni
Shoot for commencement story. Photo by Pete Comparoni | UKphoto
Posted at 8:26 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 20:26:28-04
Former Kentucky Wildcat Avery Williamson talks with BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer about the upcoming UK football season. He breaks down the importance of spring football, the depth Kentucky has in its linebacker corps this season, and what Coach Mark Stoops is looking for in his team's upcoming Saturday scrimmages.

