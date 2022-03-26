Avery Williamson talks UK football spring practice (3-25-22)

Former Kentucky Wildcat Avery Williamson talks with BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer about the upcoming UK football season. He breaks down the importance of spring football, the depth Kentucky has in its linebacker corps this season, and what Coach Mark Stoops is looking for in his team's upcoming Saturday scrimmages.

