Basketball signee Zvonimir Ivišić has been admitted to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky basketball signee Zvonimir Ivišić has been admitted to the University of Kentucky as a student, according to UK spokesperson Jay Blanton.

Ivišić, a 7-foot-2, 220-pound forward from Vodice, Croatia, is the ninth newcomer to join the Wildcats for the upcoming 2023 campaign, joining freshmen Aaron Bradshaw, Jordan Burks, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Joey Hart, Reed Sheppard and D.J. Wagner, as well as graduate transfer Tre Mitchell.

“I decided to come to Kentucky because it is the best spot in the U.S. for talented basketball players,” Ivišić said upon signing with the Wildcats in August. “Coach Calipari is a Hall of Fame coach that has helped more players get to the NBA than anyone else.”

Ivišić first announced his commitment to Kentucky on August 1st, 2023, followed by an official announcement by the program and Coach Calipari later that month, on August 12th.

To be honest, I love this as a commitment announcement



Simple. To the point. The right colors! Great job, Zvonimir Ivisic 🫡 pic.twitter.com/gczXWD25ha — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) August 1, 2023

Since then, conflicting reports have been made regarding "Big Z's" status as an international student. When he hadn't arrived in Lexington by September 5th, the university released the following statement:

“Unfortunately, misinformation is being perpetuated regarding the admission status of someone wishing to attend the University of Kentucky. The truth is members of our university – from our athletics department to our administration and all other units – are working together efficiently and in a manner that is consistent with the institution’s admissions standards. These are often complex issues, with multiple aspects to them, and they require many people, working to do the right thing for an individual wishing to attend the university. That is what we are doing. Spreading unfounded rumors helps no one.”

Can confirm: Zvonimir Ivišić has been admitted to UK https://t.co/8Dp7q6BsFq — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) October 4, 2023

Now that the University of Kentucky has admitted him as a student, the athletic department can move forward with ensuring his NCAA eligibility for the upcoming season.

That could become important for the Wildcats down the road. The team's other two big men - freshman Aaron Bradshaw and sophomore Ugonna Onyenso - both suffered foot injuries this off-season.

The Kentucky basketball team is court side at tonight’s UK volleyball game



Ugo in a boot. Aaron Bradshaw is not pic.twitter.com/kE5nnkPmkt — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) September 1, 2023

In Ivišić’s latest action, he averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game in the FIBA U20 European Championship for his home country of Croatia. He also shot 34% from 3-point range and averaged nearly 20 minutes a game.

He recently recorded eight blocks in a game for Croatia during the FIBA U20 European Championship — a mark which ties him for the second most blocks ever in a FIBA U20 European Championship game. Here is a recent highlight video.

I’m excited about Big Z. He’ll be a great addition. As excited as he is to play for us, I’m just as excited to have the opportunity to coach him. Can’t wait for you to get to campus, @zvonimir_ivisic!! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 12, 2023

“Big Z is a dynamic and modern big who has guard-like skills but can make a major impact around the rim,” Calipari said. “Defensively he is an elite shot blocker who moves well for being 7-foot-2 and can impact the game from the outside-in because of his ability to make 3s. As excited as he is to play for us, I’m just as excited to have the opportunity to coach him."

The basketball season tips off Friday, October 13th with the program's annual event, Big Blue Madness.

From there, the Wildcats will play two exhibition games, followed by two additional home games. Then it's off to Chicago for the Champions Classic, where Kentucky will face off against Kansas.

Two more game times have been confirmed and both games will air on ESPN.



Nov. 14 vs. Kansas (Champions Classic) - 9:30 p.m.

Jan. 31 vs. Florida - 8 p.m. — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 3, 2023

For more on Ivišić and all of the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight on your official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18 News.