Battle of the Bluegrass: No. 13 Kentucky volleyball hosts No. 3 Louisville Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — No. 13 Kentucky Volleyball hosts its second top-four ranked team on Wednesday in the Battle of the Bluegrass against no. 3 Louisville.

According to Monday's American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, Kentucky sits at 13 while Louisville is slotted at no. 3, which makes UofL the highest-ranked team UK has played for the 2022 season.

UK is 5-2 on the season compared to the Cards' 7-1 record.

In the two teams' 57 meetings, UK leads the all-time series 31-26. The last time UofL visited Lexington, UK won in a sweep. The two sides did not meet during the 2020 COVID year.

Wednesday night's match will be televised on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. with Eric Frede and Katie George on the call from Lexington.

The match will also be available on ESPN+ and the ESPN app with the proper cable or satellite subscription.

Ticket Information

Fans should note the change in the start time, as the match was moved an hour from 8 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET to accommodate ESPN televising the match.

Gates to Memorial Coliseum will open one hour prior to the first serve at 6 p.m. ET. Parking options are available behind the Joe Craft Center on Lexington Ave., the High Street parking lot, the Linden Walk parking lot, behind the UK Alumni House or by parking at Parking Structure 5 and taking the free shuttles to and from Memorial Coliseum.

Tickets are available at UKathletics.com/tickets and the UK Athletics Ticket Office on Lexington Ave., or by calling 859.257.1818. Parking is expected to fill up fast Wednesday with large amounts of pre-sold tickets out for this match. With that expectation, fans are encouraged to arrive early and utilize the free volleyball shuttles that will be running from Parking Structure #5 to Memorial Coliseum continuously from 6 p.m. ET until 11 p.m. ET.

