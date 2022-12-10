Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Game Day Full Episode (12-10-22)

Originally aired Saturday at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 News
Gameday - full episode fsg.jpg
BBN Tonight
Gameday - full episode fsg.jpg
Posted at 9:30 AM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 09:30:41-05
UK vs. Yale (12-10-22)
Cats vs. Cards Preview (12-10-22)
UK volleyball eliminated (12-10-22)
Coke Play of the Week (12-10-22)

The Kentucky Men's basketball team is back in action against the Yale Bulldogs. We have Jack "Goose" Givens stop by to tell us about his time in London, England and more.

The women's basketball team is gearing up for a rivalry game against the Lousiville Cardinals, we check in with Maddie Scherr about it.

Kentucky volleyball was eliminated in the NCAA Sweet 16. San Diego came away with the 3-0 sweep.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community