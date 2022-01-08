Watch
BBN Gameday 1-8-22

LEX18
BBN Gameday
Posted at 9:35 AM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 09:35:59-05
GAMEDAY: Goose Givens previews Georgia (1-8-22)
Behind-the-scenes at the Citrus Bowl (1-8-22)
Wan'Dale Robinson to the NFL (1-8-22)
Big win for the women (1-8-22)
What a catch... (1-8-22)

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are joined by Jack Goose Givens to preview UK basketball's game against Georgia. Hear from John Calipari on the status of Sahvir Wheeler and Shaedon Sharpe.

Plus, a behind the scenes look at UK football's Citrus Bowl win over Iowa in Orlando.

The UK women's basketball team earned an upset win over No. 15 Georgia earlier this week. Now, they're preparing to face the number one team in the country, the South Carolina Gamecocks. Hear from head coach Kyra Elzy.

