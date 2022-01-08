BBN Gameday 1-8-22

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are joined by Jack Goose Givens to preview UK basketball's game against Georgia. Hear from John Calipari on the status of Sahvir Wheeler and Shaedon Sharpe.

Plus, a behind the scenes look at UK football's Citrus Bowl win over Iowa in Orlando.

The UK women's basketball team earned an upset win over No. 15 Georgia earlier this week. Now, they're preparing to face the number one team in the country, the South Carolina Gamecocks. Hear from head coach Kyra Elzy.

It wasn't easy to pick our Coke Play of the Week... Do you agree with our selection!? Let us know on social media: