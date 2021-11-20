BBN Gameday 11-20-21

Anna Tarullo and Christi Thomas are joined by Jeff Piecoro to get you ready for Kentucky vs. New Mexico State. They'll also preview senior day - hear from Josh Paschal, Austin Dotson and Zach Johnson. Plus, where could some of this year's outgoing Wildcats fall in the NFL Draft? Mark Stoops gives us his insight.

Plus, it's a big weekend for the UK men's soccer program. The Cats are hosting the second round of the NCAA Tournament right here in Lexington. We'll tell you how you can show out and support the Cats! Hear from the Conference USA goalkeeper of the year AND the head coach.

Kyra Ezly looks to get her Cats back on track, and there's a lot on the line for the UK volleyball team as it heads to Auburn for its final road test of the season. How close are the Cats to winning another SEC title?!

Stick around, because our Coke Play of the Week is a good one...