BBN Gameday 2023 Football Preview Special

BBN TONIGHT
Posted at 1:01 PM, Aug 27, 2023
Keith Farmer sits down with Mark Stoops (8-27-23)
New look on offense (8-27-23)
Coen + White sit down (8-27-23)
Barion Brown + Dane Key = Besties (8-27-23)
Scooch, you're in my spot! (8-27-23)
'Georgia boys are like that' (8-27-23)
Stoops' 10 best wins (8-27-23)

We are just days away from the first kickoff of the 2023 football season at Kroger Field, so it's time to prepare you for the year ahead!

Keith Farmer has an exclusive one-on-one with head coach Mark Stoops as he embarks on his 11th season as head coach.

We also have sit-downs with the offensive and defensive coordinators Liam Coen and Brad White.

We see what a typical day is like for sophomore wide receivers Barion Brown and Dane Key. We also learn more about the offensive linemen now that they've shifted over a spot.

We notice a geographic link between the linebackers. We also celebrate 10 of Stoops' best wins during his tenure thanks to Corey Price.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

