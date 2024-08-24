BBN Gameday 2024 Football Preseason Show

Kentucky Football kicks off the season one week from today in Kroger Field! Christi Thomas, Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer bring you everything you need to know about the Wildcats heading into the new season.

In our second segment, former Wildcat Jeremy Jarmon joins the crew in the studio with his analysis. Hear his take on expectations for the season, how the running back room can maximize production, how Maxwell Hairston can build on his record-breaking sophomore campaign, and whether or not this is the best defense yet under Mark Stoops.

We're also bringing you our exclusive, sit-down conversations with each of the coordinators. Keith Farmer goes one-on-one with the new offensive coordinator in town, Bush Hamdan, while Christi chats with sixth-year vet, Brad White, about his defense.

Plus, our Sierra Newton sits down (literally!) with two of this team's most-explosive athletes. Hear from the junior wide receivers, Dane Key and Barion Brown.

So excited for our @BBNGameday 2024 Football Preseason Special this Saturday! 🏈



I have a fun interview with two of #BBN’s favorite WRs, @BarionBrown & @DaneKey6!



Catch it Aug 24 starting at 9:30 a.m. on @LEX18News😸 pic.twitter.com/07qJGrH3yk — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) August 23, 2024

Those aren't the only two Wildcats contributing major experience this fall. Outside linebacker JJ Weaver is back for his sixth season, and he's ready to leave a legacy on and off the field. Our Nick Lazaroff has more.

Then... talk about something blue! Meet the die hard UK fans who recently tied the knot... on the 50 yard line!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.