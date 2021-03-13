BBN Gameday 3-13-21 BBN GAMEDAY 3-13-21 Segment 1 BBN GAMEDAY 3-13-21 Segment 2 BBN GAMEDAY 3-13-21 Segment 3 BBN GAMEDAY 3-13-21 Segment 4 BBN GAMEDAY 3-13-21 Segment 5

Kentucky Basketball's season has come to an end. There's no basketball game this Saturday but we'll look back at the Cat's short lived SEC Tournament. Mark Stoops is sitting down with us ahead of spring practice, and we'll have your update on all of the spring sports including a few competing for National Championships this weekend.