Kentucky basketball lost to St. Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and Keith Farmer and Christi Thomas are here to get you through it. We have post-game analysis and reaction.

Plus, we preview UK women's basketball NCAA Tournament game against Princeton. Hear from Kyra Elzy, Rhyne Howard and Dre'Una Edwards.

Our Anna Tarullo helps welcome the back-to-back national champions, Kentucky rifle, back to the Bluegrass. See the trophy and hear from the champs!