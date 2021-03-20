BBN GAMEDAY 3-20-21 BBN GAMEDAY 3-20-21 SEGMENT 1 BBN GAMEDAY 3-20-21 SEGMENT 2 BBN GAMEDAY 3-20-21 SEGMENT 3 BBN GAMEDAY 3-20-21 SEGMENT 4 BBN GAMEDAY 3-20-21 COKE PLAY OF THE WEEK

Women's basketball plays their first round game of the NCAA Tournament tomorrow in San Antonio. They take on the champions of the Big Sky conference Idaho State. First Team All-American Rhyne Howard is ready to make a big impact. Plus, Spring Football is here! We're bringing you exclusive coverage from the first week of spring practice. And Softball is off to a 21-2 start, we hear from Rachel Lawson as they prepare for a game today with Dayton.