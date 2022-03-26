BBN Gameday 3-26-22

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo have the latest on all things UK Athletics, starting the UK football and spring practice. We talk with Mark Stoops, Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez, Carrington Valentine and Kenneth Horsey for the latest on how spring ball is looking for the Cats so far.

Then, Jeff Piecoro joins the show with his own insight on the Wildcats! He's been inside the football team's practices so far this spring, so he has more on how things are shaping up, including how the defense can adjust without Vito Tisdale, which wide receiver is standing out, the surprise leader on defense, which position group might be as strong as its ever been at Kentucky, and which room still needs to "gel" this spring.

BBN Tonight

There are several UK games going on this weekend, including series for the softball and baseball teams and outdoor meets for the track and field programs. Anna and Keith also talk about Rhyne Howard's legacy at Kentucky and the three women's basketball players who have entered the transfer portal.

THROW IT TO THE TIGHT ENDS! We hear it every year. Now, hear it from Brenden Bates! He talks about how his position group fits into another new offensive scheme, plus he answers some personality questions...

Stick around for our Coke Play of the Week.