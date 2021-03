BBN GAMEDAY 3-27-21 BBN GAMEDAY: Softball vs Alabama 3-27-21 BBN GAMEDAY: Spring Practice 3-27-21 BBN GAMEDAY: Liam Coen Interview 3-27-21 BBN GAMEDAY: Volleyball SEC Champs 3-27-21 BBN GAMEDAY: Coke Play of the Week 3-27-21

Softball has a sold out top ten matchup at home this weekend. We'll hear from Rachel Lawson ahead of the matchup. Volleyball is SEC Champs for the FOURTH year in a row. And we have all the spring football coverage you can handle.