BBN Gameday: 3-30-24

Aired on LEX 18 at 9 a.m. and statewide on the UK Sports TV Network
BBN Gameday
Posted at 9:00 AM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 09:00:00-04
BBN Gameday full episode (3-30-24)
BBN Gameday! Conversation with Mtich Barnhart and John Calipari 3-30-24
BBN Gameday! More with Barnhart and Calipari 3-30-24
BBN Gameday! Exclusive with Kenny Brooks 3-30-24
BBN GAMEDAY! Coke Play of the Week! 3-30-24

Welcome to this week's edition of BBN Gameday! We have a coach-centric show for you today, with our exclusive conversation with Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart and UK men's basketball coach John Calipari.

For their entire conversation,click here.

Then, meet the new women's basketball coach! Kenny Brooks sits down with our Maggie Davis to talk about his arrival in Lexington and his plans for the future of this program.

Stick around for our Coke Play of the Week, as well as the latest edition of This Week for the Wildcats, brought to you by Toyota.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

