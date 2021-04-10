BBN Gameday 4-10-21

Posted at 9:35 AM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 09:35:42-04
We're celebrating UK Baseball's big win over Louisville, and we're continuing to break down a UK Football position group every week, this week it's cornerbacks. Plus, hear Oscar Tshiebwe's first interview since joining the UK Basketball team.
