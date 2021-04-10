Watch
BBN Gameday 4-10-21

LEX18
BBN Gameday
Posted at 9:35 AM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 09:35:42-04
BBN Tonight 4-10-21
Baseball's big win 4-10-21
Breaking down the CB's 4-10-21
Meet Oscar Tshiebwe 4-10-21
Volleyball Tournament concerns 4-10-21
Coke Play of the Week 4-10-21

We're celebrating UK Baseball's big win over Louisville, and we're continuing to break down a UK Football position group every week, this week it's cornerbacks. Plus, hear Oscar Tshiebwe's first interview since joining the UK Basketball team.

