BBN Gameday 4-16-22

Christi Thomas and Maggie Davis are in the studio with the latest on the Wildcats. They'll start with the history maker, Rhyne Howard. Relive draft night, hear from Howard, and check out the top 10 moments from her collegiate career.

Then, Maggie and Christi are joined by Jeff Piecoro to wrap up UK football's spring practice. Mark Stoops says the coaches are leading player evaluations next week - what will the players hear? We break it down.

Plus, the latest on Kentucky women's basketball, baseball, softball, gymnastics and tennis.

Will Levis called it a bad pass... But it's still good enough to be our Coke Play of the Week?!