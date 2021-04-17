BBN Gameday 4-17-2021

This week, Anna Tarullo and Christi Thomas give you the latest news from around the BBN, including exclusive interviews with the UK football team, a complete analysis of the tight end position group, an interview with grad assistsant Ryan Finck, and a preview of Kentucky volleyball in the NCAA Tournament.

You'll hear from Mark Stoops, Vince Marrow, Jeremy Jarmon, Ryan Finck, Kathy Deboer and more as we break down the weekend's biggest stories.

Plus, the UK baseball and softball teams are back in action, while the tennis, track and field, and swimming and diving teams continue to rake in awards as the spring sports season begins to wind down for 2021.