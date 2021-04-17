Watch
BBN Gameday 4-17-2021

Posted at 9:45 AM, Apr 17, 2021
BBN Gameday 4-17-2021
BBN Gameday Last day of spring practice 4-17
BBN Gameday Tight End position preview 4-17
BBN Gameday Softball season winding down 4-17
BBN Gameday Ryan Finck inspirational story 4-17
BBN Gameday Coke Play of the Week4-17

This week, Anna Tarullo and Christi Thomas give you the latest news from around the BBN, including exclusive interviews with the UK football team, a complete analysis of the tight end position group, an interview with grad assistsant Ryan Finck, and a preview of Kentucky volleyball in the NCAA Tournament.

You'll hear from Mark Stoops, Vince Marrow, Jeremy Jarmon, Ryan Finck, Kathy Deboer and more as we break down the weekend's biggest stories.

Plus, the UK baseball and softball teams are back in action, while the tennis, track and field, and swimming and diving teams continue to rake in awards as the spring sports season begins to wind down for 2021.

