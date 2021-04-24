BBN Gameday 4-24-21

The Kentucky volleyball team is playing for a National Championship tonight. We'll get you ready for UK vs. Texas. Hear from Craig Skinner and Madison Lilley. We're also paying tribute to former Wildcat Terrence Clarke, a young talent taken too soon.

Plus, Kash Daniel joins the show to break down UK football's inside linebacker room. DeAndre Square is the leader of the group, but D'Eryk Jackson's season-ending injury has created a depth issue in the middle. How do the Cats fill the gaps?

Kentucky softball beat Louisville this week, and now they're taking on LSU in a weekend series. Here's how you can cheer on the Cats...