BBN Gameday 5-8-22

Originally aired at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 News + statewide on UK Sports Network
LEX18
Posted at 9:30 AM, May 08, 2022
LEX 18 — Christi Thomas and Anna Tarullo have the latest headlines during a busy weekend in Big Blue Nation - happy Mother's Day, happy Derby weekend, and happy graduation to a record-breaking number of Wildcats!

Hear from Eli Cox, see which UK football players spent time this week volunteering in a local children's hospital, hear from the original members of the Kentucky STUNT program, and relive all the fun of the Bat Cats shocking upset over No. 1 Tennessee. Hear from Nick Mingione.

Stick around for our Coke Play of the Week!

