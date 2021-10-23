BBN Gameday: After the Madness (2021)

We're tipping off basketball season with a behind-the-scenes look into the Kentucky men's and women's basketball programs.

Watch our never before seen footage from Big Blue Madness, including backstage and sideline interviews with the coaches, players and program alums.

Keith Farmer, Anna Tarullo and Christi Thomas host from the LEX18 News studio, where they're also joined by dunk contest winner and 1978 National Champion, Jack "Goose" Givens. They'll break down all of the biggest headlines from this year's Big Blue Madness, including the player introductions, the 3-point contest, the dunk contest and Coach Calipari's first speech of the season.

BBN Gameday

Of course, we'll spend some time hyping up Coach Kyra Elzy's INSANE entrance...

Plus, our Maggie Davis takes you behind the scenes with her report from the Blue Carpet. Hear from the current players, as well as alums including Jodie Meeks, Maci Morris, Alyssa Rice, and more!

Did you know there was a petting zoo inside Rupp Arena this year?! Check out scenes from Gen G's Before the Madness event, where Davion Mintz spent a little time with a big fan...

BBN Tonight

We'll continue to have you covered on all things Kentucky basketball this season. Watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 on your official station for UK Athletics, LEX18 News. Make sure you're following along with us on social media for the latest on all things Wildcats. Thanks for watching!