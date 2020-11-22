BBN Gameday BUILT DIFFERENT: After the Madness

BBN Gameday special 11-22-2020 BBN Gameday Special 11-21-2020 segment 1 BBN Gameday Special 11-21-2020 segment 2 BBN Gameday Special 11-21-2020 segment 3 BBN Gameday Special 11-21-2020 segment 4 BBN Gameday Special 11-21-2020 segment 5 BBN Gameday Special 11-21-2020 segment 6 BBN Gameday Special 11-21-2020 segment 7

In this special, hour-long edition of BBN Gameday, our panel of experts breaks down this year's Kentucky basketball team. Keith Farmer and Mary Jo Perino are joined by Jack 'Goose' Givens, Mike Pratt and Christi Thomas of the UK Sports Network to discuss the roster and break down the schedule, as it stands now. You'll also hear from the players themselves. You'll learn more about these guys OFF the basketball court, and hear their impressions of their head coach, John Calipari!

Plus, we'll preview the women's basketball team. Keith and Christi dive into the roster and the biggest potential matchups of the season, and Mary Jo talks with interim head coach Kyra Elzy. How is she feeling heading into a season without former head coach Matthew Mitchell, and what does she expect from her players this year?

Just how far will these basketball teams go this season? Tune in and find out!