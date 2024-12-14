BBN GAMEDAY: Cats vs. Cards edition! (12-14-24)

It's rivalry weekend in the Bluegrass, with No. 5 Kentucky hosting the Louisville Cardinals Saturday evening at 5:15 p.m. on ESPN. We preview the game; hear from both first-year coaches, Mark Pope and Pat Kelsey.

Goose Givens joins Christi Thomas and Keith Farmer in the studio to dig a bit deeper into the matchup. What makes this Louisville team dangerous, and how will Kentucky handle the point guard situation today?

Plus, UK volleyball's on to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2020! Get ready for today's showdown between the No. 3 seed Kentucky and No. 1 seed Pitt. Watch that match this evening at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

Stick around for "This week for the Wildcats" and our Play of the Week!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.