BBN Gameday: FLORIDA (10-2-21)

It's Cats vs. Gators tonight at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Keith Farmer and Christi Thomas host. They break down the tape and compare Kentucky vs. Florida's strengths and weaknesses. Get your game day weather forecast from Bill Meck!

Jeff Piecoro joins the show. He'll break down Luke Fortner's play on the Big Blue Wall and give his keys to the game. Plus, hear from Brad White and Jacquez Jones about the "sudden change" opportunities last week against South Carolina.

Maggie Davis catches up with the current UK football players who beat the Gators in 2018. Hear from Deandre Square, Brenden Bates, Josh Ali, Zach Johnson and Davonte Robinson.

Then, Keith brings you the story of Carl Nathe and his "teammates," Michael Fannin and Don Adkins. The trio has been keeping you informed and making sure you have fun inside Kroger Field for 25 years now. Say it with us... FIRST DOWN, KENTUCKY!

Our Coke Play of the Week is a CLUTCH one this week! And stick around, because we have game day reminders so the BBN can make the most out of a full day at Kroger Field. If you're planning a tailgate, TWEET US your location and we might come check it out!