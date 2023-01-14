Watch Now
BBN Gameday Full Episode (1-14-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 10:00:57-05
Preview: Kentucky at Tennessee (1-14-23)
Liam Coen is back! (1-14-23)
Kentucky Football Super Seniors (1-14-23)
Coke Play of the Week (1-14-23)

Kentucky heads down I-75 South to take on the Tennessee Volunteers at noon. Associate to the Head Coach Bruiser Flint talks about what the Cats need to do to win.

We talk to Kentucky Football's Offensive Coordinator, Liam Coen about coming back to Kentucky after his time with the LA Rams.

Super seniors, Tayvion Robinson and Brenden Bates sat down with Keith Farmer to talk about their decision to stay at Kentucky.

We catch you up on what's happening this week for the Wildcats, like UK RIfle in Alaska and indoor track opening its season.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

