BBN Gameday Full Episode (1-14-23)

Kentucky heads down I-75 South to take on the Tennessee Volunteers at noon. Associate to the Head Coach Bruiser Flint talks about what the Cats need to do to win.

We talk to Kentucky Football's Offensive Coordinator, Liam Coen about coming back to Kentucky after his time with the LA Rams.

Super seniors, Tayvion Robinson and Brenden Bates sat down with Keith Farmer to talk about their decision to stay at Kentucky.

We catch you up on what's happening this week for the Wildcats, like UK RIfle in Alaska and indoor track opening its season.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.