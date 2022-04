Anna Tarullo and Christi Thomas have the latest on UK football pro day and more on spring practice. Hear from Darian Kinnard, DeAndre Square, Dane Key, JJ Weaver, Brad White and Rich Scangarello.

Plus, Nick Mingione talks about the latest for the Bat Cats.

Stick around for our Coke Play of the Week, because everything that's old... is new again!