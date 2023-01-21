Watch Now
BBN GameDay Full Episode (1-21-23)

Originally aired Saturday at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 News.
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jan 21, 2023
Preview: Kentucky vs. Texas A&M (1-21-23)
Oscar's Big Night (1-21-23)
Devin Leary's in the Bluegrass (1-21-23)
Coke Play of the Week (1-21-23)

The Wildcats are at home in Rupp Arena, trying to continue stacking wins together. The men's basketball team hosts Texas A&M, we talk with Jack "Goose" Givens ahead of the game.

Oscar Tshiebwe had a historic game in Rupp earlier this week, achieving a career-high 37 points and his second-best rebounding show with 24 boards. Devin Leary is here in the Bluegrass.

We talk to the senior quarterback about his time in the Bluegrass so far.

